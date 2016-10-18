October 18, 2016 Food & Drink » Food Event Pick

Pop-Up Dinner with Chef Marcus Samuelsson and People’s Kitchen Collective 

At Alena Studios.

click to enlarge 10-19_food_pick.jpg

Event Details

Fri., Oct. 21, 7–9 p.m., $50, PeoplesKitchenCollective.com
For five years now, the Oakland-based People’s Kitchen Collective has been bringing people together with its food justice-oriented events — from its Black Panthers-inspired free breakfasts to its sliding-scale community dinners, which allow folks of all budgets to enjoy a restaurant-caliber, family-style meal. In keeping with that community-oriented theme, the collective is hosting this pop-up at West Oakland’s Alena Studios (2725 Magnolia St.) in collaboration with the celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson. The family-style menu will feature recipes from Samuelsson’s new book The Red Rooster Cookbook, which is based on the food the chef serves at Red Rooster, his nouveau soul-food restaurant in Harlem. A limited number of tickets are available via Brown Paper Tickets.

