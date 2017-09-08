One Day Only User Submitted
Point Richmond Music Summer Series: Evie Laden and The Lucky Losers 

When: Fri., Sept. 8, 5:30-8 p.m.
Price: Free
www.pointrichmondmusic.org
The Point Richmond Music free summer concert series continues with Evie Laden (Neo-Trad Kinetic Folk) www.evieladin.com, 5:30-6:30pm Lucky Losers (Americana) www.theluckylosers.com, 6:45-8:00pm. Every concert features an opportunity drawing, arts and crafts booths, face-painting for children and dancing in the streets. Local restaurants…

