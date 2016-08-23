Pints at the Park 

Perfect timing: After hitting the Grand Lake farmers’ market this weekend for locally-grown, seasonal produce, mosey on over to the Lake Merritt Amphitheater for locally-grown music, beer, and food. Alameda’s Lucky 13 beer truck’s list of sudsy delights is long and heavy on local brews like Linden, Faction, Temescal, and Cleophus Quealy. Grab one of these and a bite from a food truck to soak up the suds, then proceed to the lawn to soak up some tunes. Food trucks include Fist of Flour, Go Streatery, and Kenny’s Heart and Soul; the music line-up includes the Saloons, the Jilters, and the Grand Nationals. Presented by Beers Without Borders and benefiting the Studio One Art Center and Operation Dignity, this one’s essentially free, but purchasing a ticket gives access to unlimited beer in the brewer’s tent and a pig feed. Tickets available on Eventbrite.com
