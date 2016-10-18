October 18, 2016 Arts & Culture » Books Pick

Palestine in Focus At La Peña Cultural Center. 

By
Email
Print
click to enlarge Courtesy Freedom Theatre
  • Courtesy Freedom Theatre

Event Details

Sun., Oct. 23, 6:30 p.m. $15–$100. LaPena.org
The Freedom Theatre is a creative community in the Northern part of the West Bank. With the goal of empowering Palestinian women and youth, the organization offers drama workshops and theatre performances, as well as training in stage management, photography, filmmaking, and creative writing. Its initiatives include Voices magazine, a publication produced in Jenin Refugee Camp, Jenin city, and surrounding villages. On Sunday, October 23, artists from The Freedom Theatre will be at La Peña Cultural Center (3105 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley) to present Palestine in Focus, a multimedia exhibition that includes oral narratives, photographs, and film clips about life in the West Bank. Admission is $15, but for a higher donation, attendees can buy soup for five Freedom Theatre students, a Freedom Theatre T-shirt, or a signed print from the exhibition.

Contact the author of this piece, send a letter to the editor, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

More Books Pick »

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Author Archives

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Arts & Culture Blogs

Listen to Ah Mer Ah Su's Dreamy, Downcast Ballad "Klonopin"

Culture Spy - October 18, 2:55 PM

Listen to Ah Mer Ah Su's Dreamy, Downcast Ballad "Klonopin"

Nellie's Soulfood Plots a Triumphant Return to West Oakland

What the Fork - October 18, 1:45 PM

Nellie's Soulfood Plots a Triumphant Return to West Oakland

Nurses Can Train on Marijuana This Friday in Lafayette

Legalization Nation - October 17, 9:16 AM

Nurses Can Train on Marijuana This Friday in Lafayette

The Seshen Releases New Album, 'Flames & Figures'

Culture Spy - October 14, 3:33 PM

The Seshen Releases New Album, 'Flames & Figures'

This Weekend's Top Five Events

Culture Spy - October 14, 7:00 AM

This Weekend's Top Five Events

More from the Blogs

Special Reports

Taste, Fall 2016

Everything you need to know about dining in and out in the East Bay.

By Thien Pham, Luke Tsai, Cynthia Salaysay, Nick Miller, Jasmine Guillory, Eda Yu and Pilar Reyes

The Queer & Trans Issue 2016

Queer and trans coverage contributed by individuals who identify as queer or trans.

By Sarah Burke, Anna Pulley, Donna Kazimarki, Sarah Burke and Nastia Voynovskaya, Anthony J. Williams and Amanda Arkansassy Harris

Recent Issues

Oct 12, 2016
Oct 5, 2016
Sep 28, 2016

Sep 21, 2016
Sep 14, 2016
Sep 7, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2016 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation