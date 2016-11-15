November 15, 2016 Music » Show Preview

Ozomatli 

At The Fillmore.

By
Email
Print
click to enlarge Ozomatli.
  • Ozomatli.

Event Details

Sat., Nov. 19, 3 p.m. $10. The Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., San Francisco. TheFillmore.com
For over a decade, six-piece super-group Ozomatli has brought its innovative, eclectic style to audiences through its diverse and rhythmic sound. The group, which plays everything from modern Latino, hip-hop, urban, and other world styles, has developed a reputation for its infectiously high-energy shows and captivating stage presence. Heavily focused on social justice and other pertinent contemporary issues, Ozomatli’s music is as politically important as it is easy to listen to. The group will definitely leave listeners with a meaningful performance — while still having a fun and festive night. Currently in the process of recording its upcoming album, Ozo-fied Volume 1: A Century of Mexican Classics, the group is stopping by the Fillmore in San Francisco on its brief world tour.

