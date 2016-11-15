For over a decade, six-piece super-group Ozomatli has brought its innovative, eclectic style to audiences through its diverse and rhythmic sound. The group, which plays everything from modern Latino, hip-hop, urban, and other world styles, has developed a reputation for its infectiously high-energy shows and captivating stage presence. Heavily focused on social justice and other pertinent contemporary issues, Ozomatli’s music is as politically important as it is easy to listen to. The group will definitely leave listeners with a meaningful performance — while still having a fun and festive night. Currently in the process of recording its upcoming album,, the group is stopping by the Fillmore in San Francisco on its brief world tour.