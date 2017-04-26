Oral History at Anti Lab 

Anti Lab is a self-proclaimed clubhouse of sorts with a manifesto that reads “CREATIVITY SHATTERING COMPLACENCY,” in bold and all-caps font on its website (see this week’s feature, on page 20). The focus of this temporary artist hub is “aesthetic forms of resistance.” Interested parties have been dropping in since its launch on April 6, and can continue to do so through May 13. On Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, Anti Lab hosts workshops and houses free stations for screen-printing, pressing pins, sewing banners, and more. They provide materials for all the necessary accoutrements of the bona fide resistor with a flair for aesthetics. Plus, a small library, tea and coffee, and a space for assembly. Join them on Tuesday for a workshop entitled “Oral History as Resistance,” led by Terra Graziani of The Anti-Eviction Mapping Project. Stop by that evening to learn more about oral history as a means to combat the erasure that occurs when local residents are displaced.