Open Borders: Election Night at KronnerBurger with Tacos Oscar and Craftsman Brewing 

If there’s a better way to celebrate the end of the most exhausting presidential election season in recent memory than by eating and drinking yourself into a stupor, I don’t know it. Fortunately, local beer guru Sayre Piotrkowski and the fine folks at KronnerBurger (4063 Piedmont Ave.) and the Tacos Oscar popup have put together a tasty-sounding election party with food and beverage specials all day long, including $5 pours of Craftsman Brewing Company’s “1903” pre-Prohibition style American lager, a $40 “Open the Border” special (a burger, twotacos, fries, a glass of “1903,” a Michelada, and two shots of mezcal), and a $55 three-course dinner prix-fixe — each course paired with a Craftsman brew, including an amber sour ale Piotrkowski says is currently his favorite sour beer and a brand new Bavarian-style “Dunkel Wiesse.” Meanwhile, for those of us who welcome the advent of “taco trucks on every corner,” Tacos Oscar’s Oscar Michel will be on hand doing his thing.