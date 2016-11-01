November 01, 2016 Food & Drink » Food Event Pick

Open Borders: Election Night at KronnerBurger with Tacos Oscar and Craftsman Brewing 

At KronnerBurger.

By
Email
Print
click to enlarge 11-2_food_pick_bert_johnson_file_photo.jpg

Event Details

Tue., Nov. 8, 11:30 a.m.–10 p.m., $5–$55, KronnerBurger.com
If there’s a better way to celebrate the end of the most exhausting presidential election season in recent memory than by eating and drinking yourself into a stupor, I don’t know it. Fortunately, local beer guru Sayre Piotrkowski and the fine folks at KronnerBurger (4063 Piedmont Ave.) and the Tacos Oscar popup have put together a tasty-sounding election party with food and beverage specials all day long, including $5 pours of Craftsman Brewing Company’s “1903” pre-Prohibition style American lager, a $40 “Open the Border” special (a burger, two carnitas tacos, fries, a glass of “1903,” a Michelada, and two shots of mezcal), and a $55 three-course dinner prix-fixe — each course paired with a Craftsman brew, including an amber sour ale Piotrkowski says is currently his favorite sour beer and a brand new Bavarian-style “Dunkel Wiesse.” Meanwhile, for those of us who welcome the advent of “taco trucks on every corner,” Tacos Oscar’s Oscar Michel will be on hand doing his thing.

Contact the author of this piece, send a letter to the editor, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

More Food Event Pick »

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Latest in Food Event Pick

Author Archives

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Food & Drink Blogs

Two New Oakland Chinatown Cafes Are Food-Focused Islands in a Sea of Bubble Tea

What the Fork - November 1, 4:05 PM

Two New Oakland Chinatown Cafes Are Food-Focused Islands in a Sea of Bubble Tea

Mid-Week Menu: Aztecali Shutters, But Will Remain a Mexican Restaurant

What the Fork - October 27, 12:18 PM

Mid-Week Menu: Aztecali Shutters, But Will Remain a Mexican Restaurant

With the Adoption of a New Food Procurement Policy, OUSD's School Lunch Program Gets a Grade

What the Fork - October 24, 5:18 PM

With the Adoption of a New Food Procurement Policy, OUSD's School Lunch Program Gets a Grade

Mid-Week Menu: Oakland Restaurants Once Again Snubbed By Michelin Inspectors

What the Fork - October 20, 3:19 PM

Mid-Week Menu: Oakland Restaurants Once Again Snubbed By Michelin Inspectors

Nellie's Soulfood Plots a Triumphant Return to West Oakland

What the Fork - October 18, 1:45 PM

Nellie's Soulfood Plots a Triumphant Return to West Oakland

More from the Blogs

Special Reports

Taste, Fall 2016

Everything you need to know about dining in and out in the East Bay.

By Thien Pham, Luke Tsai, Cynthia Salaysay, Nick Miller, Jasmine Guillory, Eda Yu and Pilar Reyes

The Queer & Trans Issue 2016

Queer and trans coverage contributed by individuals who identify as queer or trans.

By Sarah Burke, Anna Pulley, Donna Kazimarki, Sarah Burke and Nastia Voynovskaya, Anthony J. Williams and Amanda Arkansassy Harris

Recent Issues

Oct 26, 2016
Oct 19, 2016
Oct 12, 2016

Oct 5, 2016
Sep 28, 2016
Sep 21, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2016 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation