The best sit-down Filipino restaurant in the East Bay is celebrating its birthday this Sunday, and the owners of Parekoy Lutong Pinoy (14807 E. 14th St., San Leandro) plan to commemorate the occasion with style — with big $15.99 platters of Filipino barbecue and free half-orders of lumpia with any purchase of $30 or more. The regular menu will also be available, and if it’s your first time visiting Parekoy (which means “good buddy” in Tagalog), make sure you check out the restaurant’s real specialty: the best porkthis side of Union City.