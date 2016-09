For the past year, Victory Kitchen (1046 Murray St., Berkeley) has hosted cooking classes, craft nights, workshops, and community dinners. In short, the kitchen has functioned as a kind of second home for people interested in everything from food justice issues to simply learning how to make stuff. Alas, the founder is moving Detroit — and bringing Victory Kitchen with her — so this Oktoberfest potluck will also function as a goodbye party. Come by for one last hurrah, or for the first time if you’ve never gotten a chance to see what the project is all about. There should be sausages and sauerkraut aplenty, plus whatever other Oktoberfest-appropriate dishes folks decide to bring.