December 20, 2016 Food & Drink » Food Event Pick

Oaxanukkah 

At Comal.

click to enlarge Tequila-smoked salmon.
Event Details

Mon., Dec. 26–Tue., Dec. 27, 6:30 p.m., $75 (tip-inclusive), ComalBerkeley.com
If you’re tired of the same old latkes and sufganiyot of your traditional Hanukkah supper, Comal (2020 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley) is here to spice things up. For the second straight year, the restaurant will host its self-styled “Oaxanukkah” dinner series, which gives chef Matt Gandin the rare opportunity to fuse his upscale, California-inspired approach to Mexican cooking with the traditional dishes of his Jewish-American upbringing. The prix-fixe, family-style meal will include such Mexican-Jewish dishes as tequila-cured salmon, potato-jalapeño latkes (served with Mexican crema and spiced apple salsa), and an ancho chili-infused braised brisket served with saffron rice and house-made tortillas. A limited number of tickets are available via TicketFly.com.

