November 15, 2016 News & Opinion » Guest Essays

Oakland's Ron Dellums on President Trump: 'Step Forward' 

'We must stand up and engage this country on the issues of racial and economic justice and fight to realize our core values as Americans.'

By
Forty-five years ago, I entered the halls of Congress representing one of the most progressive communities in the nation, but the fullness of my humanity was suspect because of my race and political views. There were attempts by members of both the…

full article »

Tags:

Comments (2)

Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

Latest in Guest Essays

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations
Submit an event

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Nov 9, 2016
Nov 2, 2016
Oct 26, 2016

Oct 19, 2016
Oct 12, 2016
Oct 5, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2016 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation