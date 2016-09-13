Oakland Week and the All Oakland Mini Film Festival 

September 16–22 is officially Oakland Week at the New Parkway Theater (474 24th St.), everyone’s favorite, comfy indie cinema. In celebration, the theater is showing a packed schedule of movies either about Oakland, made by Oakland filmmakers, or starring Oakland-grown celebs — yes, Tom Hanks and many more. That means everything from Cheryl Dunye’sto Ryan Coogler’s. But the highlight of the week will be the All Oakland Mini Film Festival, which takes place on Saturday, September 17. It will be a full day of short movies specifically highlighting Oakland culture. The day starts off at The New Parkway (12:30–2:30) with, a program featuring a presentation of footage from archivist Rick Prelinger’s acclaimed; Pendarvis Harshaw’s, about Oakland graffiti culture; and, a documentary about Oakland-born Ohlone activist Corinna Gould. In addition, from 1–5 p.m., both The New Parkway and the nearby Warehouse 416 (416 26th St.) will be screening a series of even shorter shorts. And the finale, which will take place at Classic Cars West (411 26th St.) from 7:30–10 p.m., will feature the public unveiling of the anticipateddocumentary, which digs into the legacy of Oakland’s Malonga Casquelord Center for the Arts — and the fight to preserve it; and the debut ofa film by Chris Treggiari and Peter Foucault, the leading minds behind the current Oakland Museum of California exhibitTo top the whole thing off, the September 17 programming coincides with the Uptown gallery district’s monthly second Saturdays art walk — which means you can easily spend your entire day in Uptown celebrating Oakland creativity.