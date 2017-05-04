May 04, 2017 News & Opinion » News

Oakland Schools’ Special Education Reading Clinic May Close Due to Budget Cuts 

Supports say it makes no sense to close the clinic.

By
A large budget deficit is forcing Oakland Unified School District administrators to make cuts, and according to school employees one casualty could be the district’s highly touted, 16-year-old special education reading clinic. Founded in 2001, the clinic provides direct instruction to 72…

full article »

Tags:

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Latest in News

Author Archives

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations
Submit an event

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Apr 26, 2017
Apr 19, 2017
Apr 12, 2017

Apr 5, 2017
Mar 29, 2017
Mar 22, 2017
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2017 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation