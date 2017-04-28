Oakland Public Library, Main Branch 

-
Residents continue to organize against the AB InBev-owned brewery.
Doctors and experts also say there are too many barriers for communities of color to access parks.
Its unclear whether city council will vote to update its conversion law.
See him this Saturday, May 6, at Starline Social Club.
Oakland took first step selling private land next to Eastmont Mall last week.
Artists, promoters, and civil-rights advocates say police policy bans artists and levies huge security fees on rap venues.