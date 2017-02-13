February 13, 2017 News & Opinion » News

Oakland Nonprofit Sues Coca-Cola, 'Big Soda' Lobbyist Group Over 'Following The Tobacco Playbook' 

The local nonprofit alleges that Coca-Cola uses front groups to engage in a “deceptive campaign” by falsely representing and manipulating scientific research.

By
Last fall, Oakland voters passed the city’s first soda tax. Now, a local health-justice group is taking on Coca-Cola and its lobbying arm, the American Beverage Association, in court, accusing "Big Soda" of preying on young kids and using tactics they…

full article »

Tags:

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Latest in News

Author Archives

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations
Submit an event

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Feb 1, 2017
Jan 25, 2017
Jan 18, 2017

Jan 11, 2017
Jan 4, 2017
Dec 28, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2017 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation