In previous years, Oakland Music Festival took over several city blocks with outdoor concerts, live art, and vendors for an entire weekend. But this year, its organizers are trying something a little different, with a more Noise Pop-style format with different shows and events everyday from September 30 to October 9. This year’s fest is even more eclectic than years past, and takes place at spots all over town, including Starline Social Club, Eli’s Mile High Club, Classic Cars West, and more — plus, there’s a free, family-friendly day party at Lake Merritt on Saturday, October 1. Throughout the week, there will be performances by artists such as HBK rapper-producer Jay Ant, legendary DJ Egyptian Lover, Fools Gold Records founder Nick Catchdubs, budding Richmond R&B star Rayana Jay, Oakland mastermind producer Trackademicks, and other local favorites and touring acts. Plus, there are several speaker panels, cyphers, and music industry networking events — even a mezcal tasting. Check OaklandMusicFestival.com for the full schedule and get ready for a packed week ahead.