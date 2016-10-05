October 05, 2016 Arts & Culture » Performance Pick

Oakland Music Festival Closing Party at Classic Cars West 

click to enlarge The Tambo Rays.
  • The Tambo Rays.

Event Details

Sun., Oct. 9, 4 p.m. Classic Cars West (411 26th St., Oakland). $10, $15. OaklandMusicFestival.com
Oakland’s The Tambo Rays make danceable, upbeat indie pop perfect for the mellow, outdoor day party that will conclude Oakland Music Festival at Classic Cars West, the retro automobile showroom turned beer garden and vegan eatery. And joining them is Big Baby Gandhi, the New York rapper-producer with old school East Coast taste who recently relocated to San Francisco. 8ULENTINA of the popular genre-bending dance party Club Chai (which won Best Party to Hear Music from Oakland to Istanbul in our Best of the East Bay issue) will be spinning, alongside Namaste Shawty, Fela Kutchii (also the winner of the Best DJ for Your Hot Tub Party in Best of the East Bay), and party-throwing crew Trill Team 6. There’s something different going on each day of OMF, which started last Friday. For all of our recommendations for shows to check out, visit the Culture Spy blog.

The Least Remarkable Thing about the Mochi Muffins at Sam's Patisserie Is the Fact That They're Gluten-Free

What the Fork - October 4, 12:58 PM

The Least Remarkable Thing about the Mochi Muffins at Sam’s Patisserie Is the Fact That They’re Gluten-Free

California Medical Marijuana Extract Makers Get Historic Protections

Legalization Nation - October 4, 7:50 AM

California Medical Marijuana Extract Makers Get Historic Protections

Richmond Rapper Phreshly Relevant Discusses the Success of Her New Single, "So Right," and What's Next

Culture Spy - September 30, 11:03 AM

Richmond Rapper Phreshly Relevant Discusses the Success of Her New Single, "So Right," and What's Next

This Weekend's Top Six Events

Culture Spy - September 30, 9:55 AM

This Weekend's Top Six Events

Mid-Week Menu: Airport Food, Food-Court Poke, and an Essential Dungeness Crab Update

What the Fork - September 29, 4:19 PM

Mid-Week Menu: Airport Food, Food-Court Poke, and an Essential Dungeness Crab Update

