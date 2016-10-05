Oakland Music Festival Closing Party at Classic Cars West 

Oakland’s The Tambo Rays make danceable, upbeat indie pop perfect for the mellow, outdoor day party that will conclude Oakland Music Festival at Classic Cars West, the retro automobile showroom turned beer garden and vegan eatery. And joining them is Big Baby Gandhi, the New York rapper-producer with old school East Coast taste who recently relocated to San Francisco. 8ULENTINA of the popular genre-bending dance party Club Chai (which won Best Party to Hear Music from Oakland to Istanbul in our Best of the East Bay issue) will be spinning, alongside Namaste Shawty, Fela Kutchii (also the winner of the Best DJ for Your Hot Tub Party in Best of the East Bay), and party-throwing crew Trill Team 6. There’s something different going on each day of OMF, which started last Friday. For all of our recommendations for shows to check out, visit the Culture Spy blog
.