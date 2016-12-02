December 02, 2016 News & Opinion » News

Oakland Landlord Evicts Tenant, Then Hangs Pro-Trump Billboard on Building 

'On Christmas Day I’m being evicted. Can you believe that?'

By
Jahahara Alkebulan-Ma'at couldn't believe it: His landlord recently gave him an eviction notice, for Christmas Day, then decided to hang a giant pro-Donald Trump sign out front of his apartment. Alkebulan-Ma'at moved from Chicago to Oakland in 1995 and immediately settled into…

full article »

Tags:

Comments (6)

Showing 1-6 of 6

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-6 of 6

Add a comment

Latest in News

Author Archives

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations
Submit an event

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Nov 23, 2016
Nov 16, 2016
Nov 9, 2016

Nov 2, 2016
Oct 26, 2016
Oct 19, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2016 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation