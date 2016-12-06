December 07, 2016 News & Opinion » Feature

Oakland Firefighters Say Their Department Is So Badly Managed, Ghost Ship Warehouse Wasn't Even In Its Inspection Database 

Whistleblowers say that the fire chief, mayor, and city council failed to advocate for sufficient resources.

By
To Oakland’s fire inspectors, the Ghost Ship warehouse really was invisible: The extremely dangerous building sailed unseen for years, evading fire-safety  inspectors until it burned on Friday night. Last Saturday morning, as first responders began to enter its smoldering rubble in search…

  • Racial Profiling Via Nextdoor.com

    White Oakland residents are increasingly using the popular social networking site to report "suspicious activity" about their Black neighbors — and families of color fear the consequences could be fatal.
    • by Sam Levin
    • Oct 7, 2015

