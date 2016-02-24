February 24, 2016 News & Opinion » News

Oakland Cops Implicated in Home Invasion and Assault 

Two Oakland cops may face criminal charges for allegedly entering a county probation officer's home and assaulting her while intoxicated.

By
Two Oakland police officers have been placed on administrative leave while the Oakland Police Department, the Alameda County District Attorney's Office, and private civil rights attorneys investigate the circumstances surrounding a home invasion and assault committed by at least one of the…

full article »

Tags:

Comments (8)

Showing 1-8 of 8

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-8 of 8

Add a comment

Latest in News

Author Archives

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations
Submit an event

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Aug 31, 2016
Aug 24, 2016
Aug 17, 2016

Aug 10, 2016
Aug 3, 2016
Jul 27, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2016 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation