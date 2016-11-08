November 15, 2016 News & Opinion » Guest Essays

Oakland Activist Cat Brooks on President Trump: 'My Revolutionary Prayer' 

By
The election of Donald Trump to the United States presidency is one of those moments that will remain forever frozen in time. You will always remember where you were, who you were with, and what you were doing the day America ushered…

full article »

Tags:

Comments (2)

Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

Latest in Guest Essays

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations
Submit an event

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Nov 9, 2016
Nov 2, 2016
Oct 26, 2016

Oct 19, 2016
Oct 12, 2016
Oct 5, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2016 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation