Oakhella One Year Anniversary Party 

click to enlarge A scene from an Oakhella gathering in 2016. - PHOTO COURTESY OF OAKHELLA
  • Photo courtesy of Oakhella
  • A scene from an Oakhella gathering in 2016.

It is officially spring, and with it comes an abundance of day parties and festivals all around the Bay. A particular day party celebrating a birthday, its first, is Oakhella, which started as an idea among friends and grew into a “micro-music festival” in West Oakland at the Bottoms Up Community Garden. Oakhella is the backyard day party that brings together a diverse group of creators, from musicians and artists to curators and organizers. This weekend’s one-year anniversary party will be hosted by Chinaka Hodge, and it will include performances by Vibe Muzik Band, By Any Means, and DJs Kream, Drow Flow, and Dasu will be on the decks. Get your sunglasses out, and head out to West Oakland to meet new friends, enjoy some iced cold beers, and meet new friends. This is the perfect celebration to kick-off the beginning of the sunny weather.

Sunday, April 30, 1pm, free with RSVP, $5 at door after 3pm. Eighth and Peralta streets, Oakland, OakHella.com




