NYE for the Kids 

If you are looking for adult fun on New Year’s Eve in the East Bay, the sky is your limit. But for those of you with young kids, or if you just want to avoid being in a nightclub for the start of 2017, the party at Playland-Not-At-The-Beach in El Cerrito might be a good fit. The “museum of fun,” as it’s advertised, boasts more than thirty pinball machines, and an even greater number of carnival games, all of which will be available on New Year’s Eve. Playland will open its door at 8 p.m., will keep going past midnight, and will host a countdown for every American time zone. For parents worried about their children falling asleep and jeopardizing the NYE vibes, do not fret: there’s a “quiet room” for the kids to get some shut-eye. Alcohol will not provided or allowed, though — but hosts will offer sparkling cider and coffee. Families are allowed to bring food for picnics.