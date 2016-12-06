December 06, 2016 News & Opinion » News

NBC Paid for Ghost Ship Operator Derick Almena's Hotel Room During Exclusive Interview 

By
Sources tell the Express that NBC national paid for the hotel room of Derick Almena, the operator of the Ghost Ship warehouse that burned Friday night, killing 36 people and displacing others from their homes. A spokesman for NBC confirmed today that the…

full article »

Tags:

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Latest in News

Author Archives

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations
Submit an event

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Nov 30, 2016
Nov 23, 2016
Nov 16, 2016

Nov 9, 2016
Nov 2, 2016
Oct 26, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2016 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation