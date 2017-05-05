May 05, 2017 Food & Drink » Food News

Navi Kitchen, From The Owners Of Juhu Beach Club, Opens In Emeryville 

By
Navi Kitchen, an American café with Indian flavors — and sister restaurant to Juhu Beach Club — opened last week for breakfast in Emeryville. The James Beard-nominated Preeti Mistry says “the concept came out from the space, and what we were excited…

full article »

Tags:

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Author Archives

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Apr 26, 2017
Apr 19, 2017
Apr 12, 2017

Apr 5, 2017
Mar 29, 2017
Mar 22, 2017
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2017 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation