August 30, 2016 Music » Show Preview

Mykki Blanco At Eli's Mile High Club 

click to enlarge Mykki Blanco.
Show Details

Sat., Sept. 3, 8 p.m. Eli’s Mile High Club (3629 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Oakland). $10, $15. ElisMileHigh.com
Mykki Blanco, the gender-bending rapper with a punk rock heart, deserves widespread acclaim for pushing forward our collective understanding of gender. Blanco took the world by storm around four years ago by daring to rap in drag that plays up androgyny and nonconformity more so than femme camp. His fluid self-expression and rejection of labels publicly affirmed the fact that gender doesn’t need to be an either/or, but rather exists on a spectrum. His music is similarly category-defying and eclectic, and ranges from twerk-worthy hip-hop to experimental electronic music and punk. He comes to Oakland to perform at the newly reopened Eli’s Mile High Club with raunchy garage rockers Cumstain (of Burger Records), noise punk outfit undō, and DJ Fela Kutchii.

