Mykki Blanco and Cakes Da Killa’s Stunt Queen Tour Visits Oakland's New Parish 

click image courtesy of Mykki Blanco

Mykki Blanco and Cakes Da Killa roll through town this Friday on their national Stunt Queen tour. The New York-based rappers offer a distinct sonic mix of electronic and rap music, served with dose of club stunts and punk antics. The tour comes at the heel of album releases from both artists: Blanco with Mykki and Cakes Da Killa with his debut, Hedonism. Blanco’s latest single, the poetic and tender “Loner,” should play warmly on Friday night; after all, it’s better to be lonely together under the glow of show lights.Coming along the Stunt Queens at the New Parish is San Francisco based rapper Micah Tron and local DJs, DJ Deity and DJ Andre.