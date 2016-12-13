Musicians for Standing Rock — Songs of Leonard Cohen At Ashkenaz 

There’s a Leonard Cohen song for every occasion. From love and death to politics and beyond, Cohen — the Canadian poet-songwriter who passed away in October at the age of 82 — has touched all facets of American music for the past half-century. But perhaps Cohen’s songs “The Future” or “Democracy,” which focus on peaceful protest and social justice, resonate louder in the East Bay than anywhere in America. It is no surprise then to see Ashkenaz Music & Dance Community Center in Berkeley host a Cohen-tribute sing-a-long in the name of Standing Rock, the North Dakotan Indian reservation that has been the battleground for a large-scale demonstration against government wishes to lay down the Dakota Access Pipeline to better import Canadian oil. With more than a dozen bands gathered to sing their Cohen tunes, all the proceeds of the benefit will go to the Oceti Sakowin Camp — the frontlines of the protests. The tickets will range from $15 to $50, and the doors open at 7:30 p.m. Perhaps there will also be a cautiously triumphant rendition of Cohen’s most famous song, “Hallelujah,” at the news last week that The Army Corps of Engineers announced it will reroute the pipeline to not disturb the local water supply and tribal burial grounds.