August 30, 2016 News & Opinion » News

Months Later, Still No Charges Against Oakland Cops Who Sexually Exploited Celeste Guap 

Activists say Kamala Harris needs to take over the case.

By
Oakland Police Department leadership has known for almost a year that some of their own officers sexually exploited an underage girl, possibly committing statutory rape and engaging in human trafficking. The Alameda County district attorney has been aware of these allegations since…

