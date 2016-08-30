August 30, 2016 News & Opinion » News

Months Later, Still No Charges Against Oakland Cops Who Sexually Exploited Celeste Guap 

Alameda County district attorney says her office was 'kicking and screaming' after finally learning of the scandal in May.

By
Oakland Police Department leadership has known for almost a year that some of their own officers sexually exploited an underage girl, possibly committing statutory rape and engaging in human trafficking. The Alameda County district attorney has been aware of these allegations since…

full article »

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in News

Author Archives

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations
Submit an event

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Aug 24, 2016
Aug 17, 2016
Aug 10, 2016

Aug 3, 2016
Jul 27, 2016
Jul 20, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2016 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation