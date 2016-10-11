October 11, 2016 Arts & Culture » Art Pick

Mind Over Matter: Conceptual Art from the Collection at BAMPFA 

click to enlarge John F. Turner photo of Ant Farm’s 1975 performance Media Burn.
  • John F. Turner photo of Ant Farm’s 1975 performance Media Burn.

$7–$12. 2155 Center St., Berkeley. 510-642-0808; BAMPFA.org
The show to see at BAMPFA this fall is Mind Over Matter: Conceptual Art from the Collection (Oct. 19–Dec. 23), a showcase of the institution’s array of first-generation conceptual art from around the world. The extensive exhibit will feature text-based works by the likes of John Baldessari and Ed Ruscha; posters by minimalist master Sol LeWitt; the instructional “paintings” of Yoko Ono; performance documentation of works by Marina Abramovic and Terry Fox; and video work by Bruce Nauman and Ant Farm. Those who visit the show after November 9 should also make sure to see Covered in Time and History: The Films of Ana Mendieta, the largest selection of the seminal multi-disciplinary Seventies artist’s films ever presented in the United States. Covered in Time and History will continue through February 12

