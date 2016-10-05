Mezcal Tasting at the UC Berkeley Botanical Garden 

No longer content to play second fiddle to tequila, mezcal is finally getting its share of the spotlight in the Bay Area, thanks in part to a resurgent interest in Oaxacan cuisine. We have no shortage of mezcal tastings around town, then. But very few of them take place in as bucolic a setting as this “Around the World in Six Glasses” event in the Deserts of the Americas section of the UC Berkeley Botanical Garden — one of the real gems of the East Bay if you’re a plant lover. Amid the garden’s many varieties of agave — the key ingredient for making mezcal — staff member Basil Medeiros will be on hand to offer a horticulturist’s perspective on the desert plant. Best of all, participants will get to taste a wide range of mezcals courtesy of the Mezcalistas. A selection of small bites to help soak up the booze is included in the price of admission.