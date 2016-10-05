October 05, 2016 Food & Drink » Food Event Pick

Mezcal Tasting at the UC Berkeley Botanical Garden 

By
Email
Print
click to enlarge Agave in its natural habitat.
  • Agave in its natural habitat.

Event Details

Sun., Oct. 9, 4–6 p.m., $50 ($40 for members), BotanicalGarden.berkeley.edu
No longer content to play second fiddle to tequila, mezcal is finally getting its share of the spotlight in the Bay Area, thanks in part to a resurgent interest in Oaxacan cuisine. We have no shortage of mezcal tastings around town, then. But very few of them take place in as bucolic a setting as this “Around the World in Six Glasses” event in the Deserts of the Americas section of the UC Berkeley Botanical Garden — one of the real gems of the East Bay if you’re a plant lover.  Amid the garden’s many varieties of agave — the key ingredient for making mezcal — staff member Basil Medeiros will be on hand to offer a horticulturist’s perspective on the desert plant. Best of all, participants will get to taste a wide range of mezcals courtesy of the Mezcalistas. A selection of small bites to help soak up the booze is included in the price of admission.

Contact the author of this piece, send a letter to the editor, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

More Food Event Pick »

Tags: ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Latest in Food Event Pick

Author Archives

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Food & Drink Blogs

The Least Remarkable Thing about the Mochi Muffins at Sam’s Patisserie Is the Fact That They’re Gluten-Free

What the Fork - October 4, 12:58 PM

The Least Remarkable Thing about the Mochi Muffins at Sam’s Patisserie Is the Fact That They’re Gluten-Free

Mid-Week Menu: Airport Food, Food-Court Poke, and an Essential Dungeness Crab Update

What the Fork - September 29, 4:19 PM

Mid-Week Menu: Airport Food, Food-Court Poke, and an Essential Dungeness Crab Update

This Year's Eat Real Festival Features an Anti-Sausage Party

What the Fork - September 20, 5:05 PM

This Year's Eat Real Festival Features an Anti-Sausage Party

Mid-Week Menu: Shiba Ramen Is Coming to Downtown Oakland

What the Fork - September 14, 3:39 PM

Mid-Week Menu: Shiba Ramen Is Coming to Downtown Oakland

Former Employee Who is Suing Burma Superstar: 'It Was Complete Madness'

What the Fork - September 14, 10:41 AM

Former Employee Who is Suing Burma Superstar: 'It Was Complete Madness'

More from the Blogs

Special Reports

Taste, Fall 2016

Everything you need to know about dining in and out in the East Bay.

By Thien Pham, Luke Tsai, Cynthia Salaysay, Nick Miller, Jasmine Guillory, Eda Yu and Pilar Reyes

The Queer & Trans Issue 2016

Queer and trans coverage contributed by individuals who identify as queer or trans.

By Sarah Burke, Anna Pulley, Donna Kazimarki, Sarah Burke and Nastia Voynovskaya, Anthony J. Williams and Amanda Arkansassy Harris

Recent Issues

Sep 28, 2016
Sep 21, 2016
Sep 14, 2016

Sep 7, 2016
Aug 31, 2016
Aug 24, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2016 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation