Rock out for a good cause in Hayward Memorial Park for Metal Fest, the free head-banging festival that’s also a canned food drive. While a daytime, family-friendly park setting might seem like an unlikely place to listen to dark, brutal music, Metal Fest will be celebrating its tenth year. The event is free and promises kid-friendly activities, a barbecue, and vendors. And of course, bring canned goods, which will be collected and donated to Salvation Army. The lineup features Mudface, Star Destroyer, Hand of Fire, Soulless Demise, AOD, Disrupt the Paradigm, Fortress United, Mystic Rage, Frolic, and Anistazi.