April 13, 2016 Music

Meet Samaria, a Rising Oakland R&B Star Preaching Self-Love 

The emerging singer's debut EP, The Story of Right Now, showcases her impressive vocal chops and gift for nuanced storytelling.

By
In Samaria's new short film, "The Story of Right Now" — which is actually a music video for the first two tracks off her recent EP of the same title — the Oakland R&B singer cruises down the dusty road of a desert…

full article »

Tags: , , , ,

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Latest in Music

Author Archives

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations
Submit an event

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Jan 18, 2017
Jan 11, 2017
Jan 4, 2017

Dec 28, 2016
Dec 21, 2016
Dec 14, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2017 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation