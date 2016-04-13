Meet Samaria, a Rising Oakland R&B Star Preaching Self-Love 

-
At Starline Social Club.
-
-
-
The blues and jazz showcase will take over Yoshi's on January 20.
-
Friends and collaborators remember the musician, record shop fixture, and label operator.
-
-
At Starline Social Club.
-
-
Friends and collaborators remember the musician, record shop fixture, and label operator.
-
The blues and jazz showcase will take over Yoshi's on January 20.
-
Friends and collaborators remember the musician, record shop fixture, and label operator.
-
At Starline Social Club.
-
-
-
-
The event was less of a dialog, and more of an oral history of Seale's involvement in one of the most significant grassroots political organizations the United States has ever seen.
-
Given what he has to work with, McConaughey is in top form as a dreamer who doesn't mind getting dirty.
-
Not exactly That '70s Show.
-
Director comes full circle with a cozy family portrait.
-
Peter Simonischek is termitic in the title role.