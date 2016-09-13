September 13, 2016 Movies » Movie Review

Max Rose, Prince of Maudlin 

Jerry Lewis came out of retirement for this?

By
Jerry Lewis (left) and Lee Weaver in Max Rose.

Jerry Lewis (left) and Lee Weaver in Max Rose.

Email
Print
click to enlarge Jerry Lewis (left) and Lee Weaver in Max Rose.
  • Jerry Lewis (left) and Lee Weaver in Max Rose.

Max Rose

Written and directed by Daniel Noah. With Jerry Lewis. Opens Friday. 

Jerry Lewis, star of the newly released Max Rose, is one of the most divisive film comedians of all time. A large percentage of movie fans who remember Lewis absolutely loathe him. To them, he's a marginally talented clown whose chief claim to fame is having raised irritation to an art form. Lewis' signature roles alongside Dean Martin in the Fifties, filled with infantile gags delivered in his distinctive high-pitched bray, nauseate his detractors. They are happy that prior to Max Rose, Lewis had not made a big-screen movie since 1995 (his voice work for Curious George and The Simpsons evidently doesn't count).

On the other hand, Lewis' admirers revel in his absurdity. The nitwit antics in My Friend Irma or The Stooge, the harebrained parodies of pop culture in the films he and Martin made with Frank Tashlin (Hollywood or Bust and Artists and Models), the dizzying slapstick ziggurats of The Disorderly Orderly — these are the moments Lewis' fans wait for. The entire country of France seems to idolize him, a phenomenon that only infuriates doubters all the more, even when Jean-Luc Godard left-handedly praised Lewis' work as "an acme of stupidity." To Lewis' adherents he's a genuine misunderstood genius, the poor man's Orson Welles, a New Jersey Charlie Chaplin unafraid of letting his loud, obnoxious klutz persona run free and untamed.

Of course Max Rose is maudlin. What did we expect? The title character, an octogenarian former jazz pianist living alone and bitterly mourning his recently deceased wife (played in flashback by Claire Bloom), has reason to believe that she was cheating on him, and it's driving him crazy. Max's fed-up son (Kevin Pollak) and indulgent granddaughter (sweet-faced Kerry Bishé) sympathize, to a degree, but the old man is in a serious downward spiral. We've seen Lewis play a pissed-off character in a bizarre scenario before, in Martin Scorsese's The King of Comedy. Director Daniel Noah's screenplay is nowhere near that subtle. It tries in vain to conform to the textures of similar senior citizen dramas, but the writing is just too weak. It starts in the key of distress, then downshifts into something more miserable, the utmost in passive-aggressive. It is brutal in its inoffensiveness. Even the soundtrack music, a sappy piano melody by the usually reliable Michel Legrand, is nothing more than oatmeal for the ears. Max's story should have been disruptive. That's certainly more in the spirit of Lewis.

The best scene in the movie is when Max gets together with his buddies, played by comedian Mort Sahl and actors Lee Weaver and Rance Howard, to drunkenly pantomime a big-band jazz tune. We can almost picture the younger Jerry scampering up and down the set of The Nutty Professor, his best film. Better to catch that deliriously inventive "self-portrait" once again than to sit still for limp, overextended scenes of people trying to humor Max, a man destined for a monumentally corny ending. Max Rose premiered at Cannes in May, 2013, and is just now showing up in theaters here. Jerry Lewis deserves a better homage than this.


Contact the author of this piece, send a letter to the editor, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

More Movie Review »

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Latest in Movie Review

Author Archives

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Blogs

Treasure Island Fest Announces Single-Day Lineups

Culture Spy - September 13, 3:57 PM

Treasure Island Fest Announces Single-Day Lineups

Lil B and Clams Casino Release New Track, Kick Off National Tour

Culture Spy - September 13, 3:57 PM

Lil B and Clams Casino Release New Track, Kick Off National Tour

Reem’s California Aims to Bring Fresh-Baked <i>Man'oushe</i> and Socially Conscious Employment Practices to Fruitvale

What the Fork - September 13, 2:40 PM

Reem’s California Aims to Bring Fresh-Baked Man'oushe and Socially Conscious Employment Practices to Fruitvale

Richmond Police Sex-Crime Scandal Investigation Finds Officers Didn't Break the Law

Seven Days - September 12, 5:49 PM

Richmond Police Sex-Crime Scandal Investigation Finds Officers Didn't Break the Law

Major Donors Attack Pot Legalization Nationwide

Legalization Nation - September 12, 9:42 AM

Major Donors Attack Pot Legalization Nationwide

More Seven Days More Culture Spy More from the Blogs

Special Reports

The Queer & Trans Issue 2016

Queer and trans coverage contributed by individuals who identify as queer or trans.

By Sarah Burke, Anna Pulley, Donna Kazimarki, Sarah Burke and Nastia Voynovskaya, Anthony J. Williams and Amanda Arkansassy Harris

Fall Arts 2016

Our annual guide to arts and culture.

By Claudia Bauer, Lou Fancher, Sarah Burke and Sarah Elizabeth Adler

Recent Issues

Sep 7, 2016
Aug 31, 2016
Aug 24, 2016

Aug 17, 2016
Aug 10, 2016
Aug 3, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2016 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation