are Juvenile’s famous words before the beat drop of his iconic hit, “Back That Azz Up,” and now-a-days, they seem prophetic. Cash Money Records — the brainchild of Birdman and Mannie Fresh — dominated the rap game in the Aughts, mostly notably launching the career of Lil Wayne, who is a key influence on Drake, Nicki Minaj, and many of today’s chart-topping artists. As one of its key producers, Fresh was an architect of Cash Money’s sound, producing countless hits for the likes of Juvenile, T.I., T-Pain, Wayne, and others. He comes to Oakland for a rare set with local legend Yukmouth (who is known as a solo artist and Luniz member) as his opener. The prolific and versatile DJ Neto of the partythrowing outfits Trill Team 6 and Sick Sad World and Thizz Markie of the popular San Francisco party Trap City open, as well.