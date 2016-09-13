September 13, 2016 Arts & Culture » Art Pick

Making Our Mark 

At the Richmond Art Center.

click to enlarge Untitled (after Yves Saint Laurent) by Enrique Chagoya.
  • Untitled (after Yves Saint Laurent) by Enrique Chagoya.

In celebration of its eightieth anniversary, the Richmond Art Center (2540 Barrett Ave.) will present Making Our Mark, a show that highlights living artists who have made important contributions to its program throughout time. In a nod to the center’s mission of educating and nurturing the Bay Area arts community, each of the fourteen invited artists was asked to invite a younger artist — someone who they’ve mentored or whose work they feel deserves attention. The result is a fascinating collection of artists that allows the viewer to trace intergenerational influence. Some of the pairs include large-format landscape photographer Richard Misrach alongside postcolonial video, installation, and performance artist Sofia Cordova; and famous former UC Davis professor William T. Wiley alongside found-object installation artist Mary Hull Webster. A wealth of programming will accompany the epic show, which runs from September 13 through November 12 with an opening reception this Saturday, September 10, from 5–7 p.m.

