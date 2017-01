Years before it seemed like everyone and their brother was selling homemade artisanal jam, Blue Chair Fruit was making a name for itself in Oakland. And now that it’s peak citrus season, the time is ripe for Blue Chair founder Rachel Saunders to give you her pro tips on the fine art of making marmalades — which are defined as fruit preserves made from the peels of citrus fruits. At this hands-on workshop, held at the DIY supply shop Preserved (5032 Telegraph Ave., Oakland), participants will help make a big batch of seasonal marmalade and, of course, get to bring home some of the fruits of their labor. Tickets are available via Eventbrite.com.