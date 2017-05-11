One Day Only User Submitted
Make the Resistance Delicious! 

When: Thu., May 11, 6-9 p.m.
Phone: 310-924-4990
Email: gray.rebecca.rose@gmail.com
Price: Suggested donation is $50-$75, every penny of which goes to support the Quist campaign.
On May 25, Montanan Rob Quist has an excellent shot at besting his Trump-loving Republican opponent and claiming the first ‘flipped’ seat post-inauguration. Support this campaign while learning how to Bake Your Own Amazing Bagels! Bagel Queen Laurie Leiber helps you make,…

