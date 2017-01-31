January 31, 2017 News & Opinion » News

Major Paint-Manufacturing Corporations Still Owe Oakland More Than $100 Million Over Lead 

Sherwin-Williams, ConAgra, and NL Industries lost a $1.15 billion judgment to California cities in 2014.

By
Oakland is one of several California cities still waiting on more than $1 billion to pay for the removal of lead paint, which is threatening children’s health in neighborhoods such as Fruitvale. Even though a judge ruled in favor of Oakland more…

