January 20, 2016 Movies » Movie Review

Maggie Smith Triumphs Again in 'The Lady in the Van' 

Arrayed in scavenged clothes and wielding an iron will, Smith steals scenes as easily as arching an eyebrow.

By
She's old, she's cantankerous, and she stinks to high heaven. What more could anyone ask for in a houseguest? Movie fans who enjoy the conjoined British arts of character acting and eccentricity are in for a treat with Nicholas Hytner's The Lady…

full article »

Tags: , , , ,

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Latest in Movie Review

Author Archives

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

or

or

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Feb 15, 2017
Feb 8, 2017
Feb 1, 2017

Jan 25, 2017
Jan 18, 2017
Jan 11, 2017
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2017 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation