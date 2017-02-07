Lynn Hershman Leeson: Civic Radar At Yerba Buena Center for the Arts 

Lynn Hershman Leeson pioneered work about issues most pertinent today before they were even on the radar. A seminal cyberfeminist thinker, Hershman Leeson’s experimentation in new media and net-art considers surveillance, censorship, online-identity construction, and society’s relationship to technology at large — since the Sixties. From February 10 through May 21, the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts will present the only stateside exhibition of, a restrospective of the artist’s career that first debuted at ZKM Center for Art and Media Karlsruhe in Germany in 2015. The featured works span an impressive spectrum of media, including a large portion of Hershman Leeson’s long-running performance project for which she took on an alternative persona by the name of Roberta Breitmore. The show also includes several of the artist’s film works and a new large-scale installation of “Infinity Engine,” an interactive piece that, in the curators words, “re-creates a functional genetics lab to generate infinite narratives about the future of the human species in the post-genetic engineering age.”