April 26, 2017 News & Opinion » Letters

Letters of the Week: Readers Chime in on Banning Flavored Blunt Wrappers 

By
Email
Print
click to enlarge cv_3928.jpg
“Oakland Officials Want to Ban Flavored Blunt Wrappers, Two-Pack Cigars, And Vape Juice” by Darwin BondGraham, News, April 13:
Don’t Kill Local Jobs
Vaping got me to quit my 25-year habit of two packs a day. My health and quality of life has improved to no end since making the switch. I wish people would see the difference between vaping and smoking! Additionally: All my vape juice comes from a local Oakland business, who hires locally and make everything themselves. This isn't gonna hurt “Big Tobacco,” it's gonna kill local jobs and people's livelihoods. This needs to be addressed better.
Michael Child Hodder

Vaping Helps You Quit
It's a form of harm-reduction. Vaping is the only way I would ever have been able to quit smoking. I did both for over a year while tapering down. E-cigs saved me from a 20-year, pack-a-day, Newport 100 habit. I understand why we want to keep tobacco products out of young people's hands, and I agree. But the attempt to paint e-cigs as, "equally dangerous" as cigarettes is objectively false. There are literally hundreds of carcinogenic chemicals in the filters of cigarettes, and burning tobacco means particulate matter — ashes, tar, burning paper and tobacco — in your lungs. Nicotine is addictive and bad for your heart, but it's still better than nicotine plus hundreds more also addictive and also carcinogenic chemical, plus tar and particulate matter. I've managed to slowly step down my nicotine level using vape juices with progressively less nicotine. I have one more step before I'm at zero nic. I'm not the only one with a story like this. E-cigs are a cessation and harm-reduction method that worked for me when no other method did.
Rachel Robbins

“Oakland's Poorest Neighborhoods Will Be The Most Susceptible to Flooding Due To Climate Change And Sea-Level Rise Subhead” by Jean Tepperman, News, April 19:
It Will Take All Of Us To Prepare
Excellent article. Tepperman's research on the hazards to the East Bay's most vulnerable communities is as disturbing as it is excellent. Luckily, there are many activists like Margaret Gordon and Brian Beveridge in these communities, aware of the threats and working to build sustainability. But it will take all of us in the East Bay to prepare for what's coming.
Barbara Stebbins

High Seas, Low Priority
I'm sure that the disadvantaged residents of those neighborhoods would place this important concern at about No. 147 on their list of potential problems they will have over the next sixty years.
Heck, by that time, nearly all of those neighborhoods will have been gentrified and re-gentrified. Thus, the number of poor in those neighborhoods will be reduced to near zero.
It will be entirely a upper-middle class or wealthy person's problem, not affecting more than a handful of poor people. As far as poor people go this rising sea level in Oakland neighborhoods is a non issue for decades to come.
Dan de'Data

Block Off The Golden Gate
As I have been saying since the 1970s, it's time to dike and lock the Golden Gate Bridge, protecting infrastructure and property all the way to Sacramento. The water from the Delta should be canaled back to the southland (not tunnels). It's cheaper and easier on the environment. Homeland security should be on board, as it protects our Bay from nefarious activity. Historically, the Bay was fresh until about 8,000 years ago, when the fading Ice Age caused enough ocean rise to wipe out the waterfall (comparable to Niagara) and made the Bay what it is today.
Linus Hollis

“Federal Judge Rules Against Oakland, Allows Coal Terminal Lawsuit to Proceed” by Darwin BondGraham, News, April 20:
Oakland Can’t Fix Original Screwup
Good thing the eco orgs are joining the lawsuit, because Oakland doesn't have the deep pockets to fix it's original screwup on the contract. Stadium conracts, police and fire contracts, garbage contracts, port contracts — is there a pattern here?
Len Raphael

“Radiohead Marvels Sold-Out Crowd, Comments on Coachella Hiccups And Saturday's Alt-Right Brawl, During Its First Night in Berkeley” by Nick Miller, Music, April 18:
Hundred Bucks?!
If Radiohead is as revolutionary as they claim to be, why is it cool to charge $100 for the show?
Jono Schneider

Contact the author of this piece, send a letter to the editor, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

More Letters »

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Readers also liked…

Latest in Letters

Author Archives

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

News Blogs

Town Business: Oakland's Proposed $2.6 Billion Budget

Seven Days - May 1, 7:32 AM

Town Business: Oakland's Proposed $2.6 Billion Budget

Oakland Councilmembers Accuse Mayor Schaaf of 'Bait and Switch' With Soda Tax Revenue

Seven Days - April 28, 11:36 AM

Oakland Councilmembers Accuse Mayor Schaaf of 'Bait and Switch' With Soda Tax Revenue

Mexico's Top Investigative Journalist Talks Trump, U.S.-Mexico Relations, and the Dangers of Reporting at UC Berkeley

Seven Days - April 26, 6:48 PM

Mexico's Top Investigative Journalist Talks Trump, U.S.-Mexico Relations, and the Dangers of Reporting at UC Berkeley

Tenants Sue Landlord and Housing Nonprofits Over Deadly West Oakland Fire

Seven Days - April 26, 12:16 PM

Tenants Sue Landlord and Housing Nonprofits Over Deadly West Oakland Fire

Town Business: Oakland Fire Department Still Seriously Under-Staffed

Seven Days - April 24, 7:24 AM

Town Business: Oakland Fire Department Still Seriously Under-Staffed

More from the Blogs

Special Reports

Holiday Guide 2016

A guide to this holiday season's gifts, outings, eats, and more.

By Luke Tsai, Jody Colley, Darwin BondGraham, Lou Fancher, Sarah Burke, Nick Miller, Eda Yu, Winston Cho, H. Graph Massara, Pilar Reyes, Shajia Abidi and Ngaio Bealum

Taste, Fall 2016

Everything you need to know about dining in and out in the East Bay.

By Thien Pham, Luke Tsai, Cynthia Salaysay, Nick Miller, Jasmine Guillory, Eda Yu and Pilar Reyes

Recent Issues

Apr 19, 2017
Apr 12, 2017
Apr 5, 2017

Mar 29, 2017
Mar 22, 2017
Mar 15, 2017
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2017 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation