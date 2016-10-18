Letters for the Week of October 19, 2016 

-
Our choices for national, state, Oakland, Berkeley, Emeryville, Richmond, Albany, and more.
Gayle Dickson and Malik Edwards share their stories on the fiftieth anniversary of the Panthers.
Illegal soil dumping, junk on Caltrans property, expensive labor and investor fraud lawsuits, and a recent eviction from Port property are just some of Bill Aboudi's problems.
If the measure loses, proponents say it will set back the marijuana movement 'for decades.'
Learn more about the Panther's anniversary at BPP50th.org.
From unions to developers, a roundup of who's painting the Town green in 2016.
Privatization proponents tout district successes, challengers say public schools still failing.
Legalization Nation answers readers questions.
"Everything they're putting out is a lie."
Provocative doc investigates America's police arms race.
Gillo Pontecorvo's revolutionary masterpiece.
Immigrants vs. a vigilante in Jonás Cuarón's directorial debut.
The San Francisco MC and activist makes hard-hitting anthems that champion girl power and Filipino pride.