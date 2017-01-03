January 03, 2017 Movies » Movie Review

Legalize Moana! 

Disney's Polynesian toon spectacle is strangely addictive.

By
Legalize Moana!

Legalize Moana!

Email
Print
click to enlarge Legalize Moana!
  • Legalize Moana!

Moana


Directed by John Musker and Ron Clements. Now playing. 

Moana, the latest animated entry in Disney's cartoon-ethnographic female-empowerment dossier, may take a five-year-old's point of view toward its Polynesian protagonists, but its visuals are volcanic.

There's trouble in paradise. Juvie princess Moana (voice of Auli'i Cravalho) doesn't get any respect from her father, chief of the island of Motunui, despite — or perhaps because of — her common-sense approach to reversing the lush tropical island's environmental decline. The high-spirited Moana dares to think outside the barrier reef. Out there in the forbidden deep, beneath the wide-open sea in a fantastical underwater realm, dwells the exiled Maui (Dwayne Johnson), a humongous, shape-shifting, ancient demigod whose return to power involves tseemingly endless tussles with rival monsters and deities. Plucky Moana teams up with wacky Maui for the campaign to rescue the island.

For best results, pay absolutely no attention to the dialogue, no matter how realistic it may sound at first. Trying to follow Moana's quest logically is an exercise in futility. Instead, focus on the tidal waves of top-dollar spectacle and accompanying robo-tunes, all blasted at maximum ear-wrecking levels. They're extravagant even by Disney standards. Stand by for a limitless cascade of crescendos and climaxes, a typhoon of toon mayhem, and yet another chance for directors John Musker and Ron Clements to show off their impressive array of kiddie-entertainment firepower. If you still feel compelled to exercise critical judgment after 107 minutes of that, you haven't been eating enough sugar. Legalize Moana! It's strangely addictive.


Contact the author of this piece, send a letter to the editor, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

More Movie Review »

Tags: ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Latest in Movie Review

Author Archives

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Blogs

AS B-Dama’s Chicken Paitan Ramen Is the Perfect Antidote to Winter

What the Fork - January 3, 2:06 PM

AS B-Dama’s Chicken Paitan Ramen Is the Perfect Antidote to Winter

Oakland's Toxic Lead Contamination Isn't in the Water. It's in the Buildings and Dirt, and It's Bad.

Seven Days - December 29, 12:07 PM

Oakland's Toxic Lead Contamination Isn't in the Water. It's in the Buildings and Dirt, and It's Bad.

Survivors, Close Friends of Ghost Ship Fire Victims Deliver Letter to Oakland Mayor, Demand Urgent Moratorium on Evictions

Seven Days - December 22, 2:51 PM

Survivors, Close Friends of Ghost Ship Fire Victims Deliver Letter to Oakland Mayor, Demand Urgent Moratorium on Evictions

Nellie's Soulfood Will Reopen in JK's Brickhouse in West Oakland

What the Fork - December 22, 12:12 PM

Nellie's Soulfood Will Reopen in JK's Brickhouse in West Oakland

Burnt Ramen Pushes Back Against City of Richmond

Seven Days - December 21, 7:35 AM

Burnt Ramen Pushes Back Against City of Richmond

More Seven Days More Culture Spy More from the Blogs

Special Reports

Holiday Guide 2016

A guide to this holiday season's gifts, outings, eats, and more.

By Luke Tsai, Jody Colley, Darwin BondGraham, Lou Fancher, Sarah Burke, Nick Miller, Eda Yu, Winston Cho, H. Graph Massara, Pilar Reyes, Shajia Abidi and Ngaio Bealum

Taste, Fall 2016

Everything you need to know about dining in and out in the East Bay.

By Thien Pham, Luke Tsai, Cynthia Salaysay, Nick Miller, Jasmine Guillory, Eda Yu and Pilar Reyes

Recent Issues

Dec 28, 2016
Dec 21, 2016
Dec 14, 2016

Dec 7, 2016
Nov 30, 2016
Nov 23, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2017 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation