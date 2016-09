New York rapper Le1f’s brand of hip-hop is danceable and electronic, rooted in New York’s eclectic club scene and ballroom culture. His highly stylized music videos — such as the one for “Koi,” where he and his steezy posse dance in an underwater, tropical paradise — confirm his icon status. Le1f comes to Starline Social Club this Thursday with MicahTron as his opener. She’s a fierce rapper from San Francisco (who, like Le1f, is queer) making sexy party anthems for the lady-loving set. Her twerk-worthy beats will undoubtedly get the crowd moving. And davOmakesbeats, a rapper-producer from the queer hip-hop duo Double Duchess, will be behind the decks.