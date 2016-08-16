August 16, 2016 News & Opinion » Feature

Law Enforcement Killed 90 Oakland Residents Since 2000, And 74 Percent Were Black 

Our writers look at the data behind officer-involved killings in the East Bay.

By
In February of last year, police shot 38-year-old Oakland resident Yuvette Henderson at the end of a four-block chase, after they suspected her of shoplifting from a Home Depot. Four months later, it was Demouria Hogg, 30, who Oakland police shot and…

Readers also liked…

  • Exploiting Inmates

    Phone companies and correctional facilities are reaping big profits by charging inmates huge fees to stay connected with their families. Reformers say it needs to stop.
    • by Sukey Lewis
    • Feb 4, 2015

  • Racial Profiling Via Nextdoor.com

    White Oakland residents are increasingly using the popular social networking site to report "suspicious activity" about their Black neighbors — and families of color fear the consequences could be fatal.
    • by Sam Levin
    • Oct 7, 2015

