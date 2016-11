Legendary R&B singer Lauryn Hill will take the stage alongside equally acclaimed East Coast rapper Nas this Friday at the Greek Theatre (2001 Gayley Rd, Berkeley). The two will be sharing a lineup with Bay Area singer Kehlani and Nigerian artist Seun Kuti. Hill’s debut solo album,, garnered a record-breaking five Grammy awards following its release, and Nas has received thirteen Grammy recognitions in total. The show will be sure to have a number of passionate fans in attendance, as people sway to Hill’s romantic vocals or get hyped to Nas’ quick, catchy flow.