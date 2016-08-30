August 30, 2016 Food & Drink » Food Event Pick

Labor Day Weekend BBQ At Homestead 

By
Email
Print
click to enlarge The open kitchen at Homestead.
  • The open kitchen at Homestead.

Event Details

Sun., September 4, 4:30–8:30 p.m., $55 (half-price for children), HomesteadOakland.com
For those culinary overachievers among us, Labor Day weekend is just another opportunity for overly ambitious backyard-grilling adventures. But if you’re planning to spend at least one meal just relaxing, consider doing it at Homestead (4029 Piedmont Ave.), which over the past several years has carved a niche for itself as one of Oakland’s go-to spots for holiday and pre-holiday feasts — for Easter Sunday, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and, yes, the Sunday before Labor Day. This year’s three-course prix-fixe barbecue meal will include smoked brisket, baby back ribs, corn on the cob, baked beans, and strawberry shortcake. Service is included in the $55 price; beverages are not. Make a reservation via UrbanSpoon.com or by contacting the restaurant directly.

Contact the author of this piece, send a letter to the editor, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

More Food Event Pick »

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Latest in Food Event Pick

Author Archives

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Food & Drink Blogs

Twenty Restaurants to Consider When Eating 'Ethnic' in the East Bay

What the Fork - August 30, 2:25 PM

Twenty Restaurants to Consider When Eating 'Ethnic' in the East Bay

Drake's 27th Anniversary Party is Friday. Here's the Beer List.

What the Fork - August 25, 7:31 PM

Drake's 27th Anniversary Party is Friday. Here's the Beer List.

Mid-Week Menu: A Hotel Restaurant Reinvents Itself, a Sandwich Pop-Up Re-emerges, and a Fish Market Shutters

What the Fork - August 25, 1:46 PM

Mid-Week Menu: A Hotel Restaurant Reinvents Itself, a Sandwich Pop-Up Re-emerges, and a Fish Market Shutters

Mikkeller Oakland Grand Opening on Friday

What the Fork - August 17, 4:52 PM

Mikkeller Oakland Grand Opening on Friday

More from the Blogs

Special Reports

The Queer & Trans Issue 2016

Queer and trans coverage contributed by individuals who identify as queer or trans.

By Sarah Burke, Anna Pulley, Donna Kazimarki, Sarah Burke and Nastia Voynovskaya, Anthony J. Williams and Amanda Arkansassy Harris

Fall Arts 2016

Our annual guide to arts and culture.

By Claudia Bauer, Lou Fancher, Sarah Burke and Sarah Elizabeth Adler

Recent Issues

Aug 24, 2016
Aug 17, 2016
Aug 10, 2016

Aug 3, 2016
Jul 27, 2016
Jul 20, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2016 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation