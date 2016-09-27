September 27, 2016 Arts & Culture » Performance Pick

Justice for Kayla Moore, Featuring Cat Brooks’ Tasha at Ashkenaz 

click to enlarge Cat Brooks.
  • Cat Brooks.

Tasha

Saturday, October 1, at Ashkenaz (1317 San Pablo Ave., Berkeley).
Kayla Moore, a beloved Black, disabled, trans Berkeley resident, died in 2013 while in the custody of Berkeley police. On Saturday, October 1, Justice 4 Kayla Moore, Berkeley Copwatch, Anti Police-Terror Project, and Black Trans Women’s Lives Matter have rallied together to organize a night of “culture and resistance” in Moore’s memory at Ashkenaz (1317 San Pablo Ave., Berkeley). The evening will begin with Tasha, a powerful, devastating monologue by Black Lives Matter activist Cat Brooks about Natasha McKenna, who died in police custody in 2015. Afterwards, there will be a “transformational poetry and dance party” featuring a host of poets, musicians, and activists. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. Proceeds will go toward the Moore family’s court fees.

