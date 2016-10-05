JT Leroy: The Heart is Deceitful Above All Things 

The ever-fascinating story of JT Leroy has once again captured America’s attention following the recent release of Jeff Feuerzeig’s documentary Author: JT Leroy
. For the uninitiated, Leroy rocketed to literary stardom in the late Nineties for gritty novels that were supposedly colored by his own personal backstory as a trans prostitute, drug addict, and homeless youth. Then, at the peak of fame, an exposé revealed that Leroy was actually the writer Laura Albert, who had been having her sister-in-law play Leroy in public. Now, eleven years after being outed, Albert has re-released the books that made her pseudonym famous, Sarah
and The Heart is Deceitful Above All Things
. Albert will be at Books Inc. (1491 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley) on Friday, October 7 at 7 p.m. to discuss the books — although it seems likely that questions will pertain to her controversial career as a whole.